CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Ashdown Road in Clifton Park. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Louis Furano, 40, of Florida, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. on Friday after receiving multiple reports of a crash. Police found that Furano struck an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police. The investigation is ongoing. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New York State Police, Ballston Lake EMS, Ballston Lake Fire, and Burnt Hills Fire