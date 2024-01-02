MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent drowning in Milton. A 40-year-old man was reportedly found dead in the creek.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office got a report of a body in the Kayaderosseras Creek in the Axe Factory Preserve. The Preserve is located off Maple Avenue and Axe Street, just outside the village of Ballston Spa.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Dive Team removed the man from the water. He has yet to be identified. The drowning is still under investigation, said the Sheriff’s Office.