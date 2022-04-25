HADLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has died after his vehicle became submerged in a river in Hadley. The New York State Police said Edward Mastrangelo, 66, of Queensbury, was transported to Glens Falls Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, April 24 around 7:45 p.m., troopers responded to reports of a vehicle submerged in the Sacandaga River along Old Corinth Road in Hadley. Divers from the Corinth Fire Department were able to remove the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that Mastrangelo was traveling southbound on Old Corinth Road when his vehicle drove off the east shoulder, down a steep embankment, and overturned. The vehicle landed in the river and became submerged.

The incident is still under investigation. An autopsy on Mastrangelo is pending.