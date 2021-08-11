Man charged in June stabbing on Caroline Street

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An arrest has made in connection to a stabbing that took place during a large fight in Saratoga Springs in June.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on June 26 on Caroline Street, a 26-year-old man was stabbed in the torso during a large fight on Caroline Street. Police said roughly 15-20 people were involved in the fight and shots were also fired.

Johntay Jones, 32, of Schenectady has been charged with Assault in the First Degree: Intent to Cause Serious Injury With Weapon for the stabbing. Jones was brought to Saratoga County Court from the county jail for his arraignment Wednesday. Jones has been in the jail since July 11 for an unrelated manner.

He was sent back to jail without bail following the arraignment.