MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Malta woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into a prison. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit said Shari L Stephens, 37, was arrested on June 27.

According to a report, Stephens is accused of sending dangerous narcotics through mail to an inmate of the Saratoga County Jail. Stephens was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband (Felony) in the Town of Milton.

She was processed and arraigned in the Town of Milton Court where she was released. No further information is available at this time. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.