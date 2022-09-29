BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Malta-Stillwater EMS Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Ryan Gagliardi of Colonie has sadly passed away. He died leaving friends, family, and the entirety of Malta Ambulance devastated.

The announcement came on social media, through several Facebook posts made Tuesday, September 27. The cause of Gagliardi’s death has not been released by his family at this time.

Gagliardi was a longtime resident of Colonie. He studied Fire, Arson, and Explosion Investigation at Eastern Kentucky University. He had been an EMT at Malta-Stillwater EMS since February 2020 and was also a seven-year member of Fuller Road Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters said Gagliardi was a calm and soft-spoken man who served as an inspiration and role model to others. He was loved and adored for his intelligence. “Ryan was a friend to all, an integral member of our department, and an inspiration to all around him—especially our younger members, many of whom wanted to be just like him,” the Fire Department posted on Facebook.

Gagliardi’s obituary has not been released by his family. “We will all miss him more than words can express,” concluded Malta-Stillwater EMS.