MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops has relocated its Malta store just a short distance away from its previous location. The store used to be located at 2467 Route 9, and it’s now on the other side of the roundabout at 2465 Route 9 next to Trustco Bank.

The new location officially opened on October 6. The old location didn’t have gas pumps, but this new shop does have Sunoco-branded gas.

A grand opening celebration is planned for October 21 at 10 a.m. There will be all-day specials including free single-scoop ice cream cones, hot coffee and tea, 99-cent sodas, refreshers, hot dogs and pizza slices, 10 cents off all gas, $1.99 any size iced coffee/cold brew, and $6 12” subs.

In honor of the grand opening, Stewart’s will make a $1,500 donation to the Wellspring in support of their mission to end relationship and sexual abuse. Stewart’s also recently reopened their rebuilt Market Street in Amsterdam location after a fire.