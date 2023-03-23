MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops have installed Tesla Superchargers that can be used by both Tesla and non-Tesla vehicles at one location. The shop is located at 2951 Route 9 in Malta, right off Exit 13N of I-87.

This is one of only a few locations in the United States where you can access this charger, said Stewart’s. This Supercharger is open to Tesla vehicles and non-Tesla cars with CCS compatibility. The eight Superchargers are available 24/7 and charge up to 250kW.

“Stewart’s is proud to support our EV customers by working with Tesla to bring these chargers to our location in the Town of Malta,” said Chad Kiesow, Senior VP of Facilities at Stewart’s Shops. “Now not only Tesla but, any EV owner can stop by to refuel the car and themselves.”

Stewart’s Shops currently has 11 locations with electric vehicle charging stations. Six of them have Tesla Superchargers and five have NY EVolve stations. These types of chargers take about 20 to 30 minutes to fully charge. You can see the Stewart’s EV charging list on the Stewart’s website.