Malta man charged with meth possession

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Malta man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Dean Atwell, 32, was arrested on November 18 in Corinth.

Police said Atwell was found to be in possession of about one ounce of crystal meth that was individually packaged for sale. He was also in possession of several Suboxone strips that were not prescribed to him.

Charges:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (misdemeanor)

Atwell was arraigned in the Stillwater Town Justice Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correction Facility in lieu of bail or bond.