Malta man charged with intoxicated boating on Saratoga Lake on July 4

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An arrest has been made in an ongoing investigation from July 4 on Saratoga Lake.

Blake Heflin, 19, of Malta, was charged with Boating While Intoxicated, according to court documents. At the same time as Heflin’s incident report, 20-year-old Ian Gerber was struck and killed.

No charges have been filed in relation to Gerber’s death.

Court paperwork also includes a motion to move the case to a grand jury.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said they cannot comment on an open investigation. They told NEWS10 ABC they are awaiting a final collision report before sending out an update.