Malta man charged in fatal July 4 boating accident

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Malta man has been charged in a boating accident on Saratoga Lake that left a 20-year-old dead. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says Blake Heflin, 19, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide (a Class E felony) in the death of Ian Gerber.

Heflin was operating a pontoon boat with several young adults including Gerber Police said, when he jumped off the boat while in motion and was struck by the prop of the boat, severing his left arm.

Gerber was then struck by another boat said Police, as Heflin turned about to pick him back up.

Heflin is accused of operating the boat while consuming alcohol and not taking safety precautions, Police said consequently causing the death of Gerber.

“This was a tragic accident and Blake mourns the loss of his friend Ian Gerber. His and all of our thoughts continue to be with the Gerber family,” in a statement released by Heflin’s Attorney Matt Chauvin said. “Blake maintains his innocence and we are confident that he will be cleared of any and all wrongdoing.”

Heflin was arraigned on September 23 in Malta Town Court and released.