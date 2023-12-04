CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Clifton Park Center Mall will be hosting a series of upcoming events with the Malta Flea Market. The first market is scheduled for December 10.

The events will feature dozens of local vendors, offering items ranging from crafts and clothing to toys and collectibles. The full flea market schedule is listed below:

Malta Flea Market Schedule

December 10

January 21

February 18

March 17

Clifton Park Center is located at 22 Clifton Country Road. The markets are free to attend and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.