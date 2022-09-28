MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Malta Community Center will be hosting the Malta Cultural Arts Festival on Saturday, October 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival will include live performances, participatory workshops, kid’s activities, food and craft vendors, and more.

Featured performers include Alex Torres and his Latin Orchestra, the Asian Culture Dance Troupe, Motoko & Echu, Narthalaya School of the Arts, Rural Soul Music Studio, and 3Smart Studio. The community center is located at 1 Bayberry Drive in Malta.