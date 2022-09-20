MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The woman’s restroom at the Malta Community Park has reportedly been vandalized. Kristan Gottmann, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Malta, said the vandalism happened at some point over the weekend.

Gottmann said they were notified about the vandalism around 11 a.m. on Sunday. She said the doors to the bathroom lock overnight, so it must have happened at some point during the day.

The large mirror was broken and two sinks were damaged. The department has already been discussing the cost to fix the restroom, as they’ll have to replace all three fixtures.

The vandalized bathroom (credit: Kristan Gottmann)

“It’s just a shame that somebody would do so much damage to a public park,” said Gottmann.

The woman’s restroom at the park is currently closed until the town can repair the damage. If you saw anything or have any information about the vandalism, you can contact the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.