MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Malta has officially purchased the former Mangino’s restaurant property at 149 Route 9P on Saratoga Lake. Malta Town Supervisor Mark Hammond said the town bought it for $1.9 million.

The property is almost 3 acres, said Hammond. Although there are no set plans yet, Hammond wants to turn the property into a public park with a non-motorized boat launch and maybe a fishing pier.

“We really don’t have public access to the lake on the Malta side,” said Hammond.

Mangino’s closed in 2018 after more than 70 years. As for the building, Hammond doesn’t know if they’re going to demolish it but they would want to salvage anything they can.

“There’s a lot of people who have fond memories of Mangino’s restaurant,” said Hammond. “They may have been there or heard stories of it over the years. They were a long-time staple within the community.”

This has been years in the making, said Hammond. The town first brought up purchasing the property when Hammond was Deputy Supervisor. After he was elected Town Supervisor in 2021, he brought back up the Mangino’s property.

“I felt it very important to do it for the residents not just now, but for the residents of the future, future generations, to be able to get to that lake and enjoy it.”

Hammond also wants to use the space to create a headquarters for the Saratoga Lake Protection & Improvement District, as well as a boat slip for them. He would also want to have boat slips for the fire department and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

The property is currently off-limits to the public, said Hammond. The town will be putting up signs and installing cameras, and the Sheriff’s Office will be increasing patrols in the area.

Hammond would love to see the park open by next year, but that may not be realistic. He said all the plans need to be in order and studies and reports conducted before work even starts.

“I’d like to see at least something happening on the site by 2024,” said Hammond.