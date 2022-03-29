BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A team from Malta Avenue Elementary School has made the World Championships of Odyssey of the Mind, an international competition that teaches problem-solving skills through students’ natural creativity. The Ballston Spa team is anything but your typical school group- there’s a roller-skating robot, a banana-selling monkey, a three-foot-tall bug, a mustachioed narrator, and even a combo Santa-Frankenstein-turkey guy on the team.

They wear masks made of cardboard and look inhuman. They pile heavy weights on top of their homemade balsa wood creation just in an attempt to crush it. It was this creativity that led the group of kids, who range in age from six to eleven years old to the World Championships this May in Ames, Iowa.

This is the first time in four years that a team from Ballston Spa has advanced to the World Finals, the first-ever time a division-one team has achieved such an honor. The team members range from first to fifth graders.

Team members:

Arlo Harrison, First Grade

Roebling Harrison, Third Grade

Anthony Sorbero, Fourth Grade

Max DeMeritt, Fourth Grade

Alex DeFabio, Fifth Grade

Odyssey of the Mind is an internationally competitive program where teams choose from a list of open-ended problems and solve one of them through a theatrical sketch and engineering solutions using only low-cost or recycled materials. Each team must solve a second problem on the spot while competing, of which they have no prior knowledge.

The Malta Avenue Elementary School team is currently raising funds for their trip to Iowa in May. With an end goal of $10,000 to cover transportation, shipment of props, costumes, and sets, and room and board, they’ll need all the support they can get on their GoFundMe page.