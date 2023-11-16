MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, the Mechanicville Area Community Services Center and local partners are hosting the 17th Annual Thanksgiving Distribution. The goal is to bring warmth and nourishment to over 1,100 families in need in the Capital Region.

The event will be held at Old Disiena Furniture at 115 Round Lake Avenue. Community members can get involved by making a donation, volunteering, and spreading the word. Currently, items needed include gravy, stuffing, desserts, cranberry sauce, apple sauce, potatoes (mashed or canned), and canned vegetables (corn, mixed, beans, carrots, and candy yams). Monetary donations are also accepted.

Volunteers are needed to help with preparation, packaging, and distribution. For more information about the event or how to donate or volunteer, contact Tammie Alikonis at (518) 664-8322 ext. 1014 or at talikonis@mechanicvilleacsc.org.

Partners in the project include; DeCrescente Distribution, New Country Toyota of Clifton Park, Twin Bridges Waste and Recycling, G.A Bove Fuels and Bruce Tanski Construction and Development among others.