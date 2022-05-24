CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Clifton Park Highway Superintendent Dahn Bull has announced that MacElroy Road will be temporarily closed to traffic on May 25. The closing is to replace a failing crossroad culvert.

Highway Department crews will be working to replace the culvert and reopen the road. The closure is expected to last between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

During the closure, signage will be placed to assist drivers around the road closure. Bull advises motorists to seek alternate routes via Hubbs Road and Schauber Road or Main Street and Route 146A.