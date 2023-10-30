SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce is kicking off its Love Our Locals $20.23 campaign. The campaign runs November 3 through December 31.

During this time, residents are tourists are encouraged to support Saratoga County businesses and non-profits by spending or donating $20.23 or more. They will then be eligible to enter a gift card giveaway.

Shoppers can submit their receipts of $20.23 or more through a form on the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce website. Each week, the Chamber will randomly select winners for $100 in gift cards to county businesses. Each person who submits a receipt will also get a voucher for one free car wash at Hoffman Car Wash.

Gift cards available (so far)

Active Ingredient Brewing Company

Bellatas Medical Aesthetics

Coffee Planet

Common Roots Brewing Company

Curtis Lumber

Dancing Grain Farm Brewery

The Dark Horse Mercantile & Impressions of Saratoga

Eddie F’s in Saratoga and Clifton Park

The Flats Restaurant & Tavern

Samantha Nass Floral Design

Silverado Saratoga

Susan Blackburn Photography

Taverna Novo

The Saratoga Day Spa

Unified Beerworks

“This campaign played a crucial role in helping to boost the county’s economic recovery during and after the pandemic, and this year we hope it will continue to invigorate the small business community and help encourage folks to shop and support local,” said Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce president Todd Shimkus. “As 2023 comes to a close, we encourage area residents to keep showing love to our local businesses and non-profit organizations that make our region so special.”