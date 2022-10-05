SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) is relocating its Saratoga County office to inside the Wilton Mall. SAIL is a nonprofit organization that pledges to serve the community and provide disabled individuals with the help that they need to live independently.

With offices in Saratoga, Queensbury, and Plattsburgh, SAIL provides an array of services,

including a free medical equipment loan program, Health insurance enrollment services

including Medicaid and Medicare, Assistance staying in your home, and help with filling out

community resource applications, among others.

Deputy Executive Director of SAIL Tyler Whitney states, “This new space provides a warm environment in which our staff can continue to assist our community members on their journey toward independent living,” “We find that repurposing a location once used for retail is a trailblazing idea that can bring new life to shopping centers.” To learn more about the nonprofit visit the SAIL website.