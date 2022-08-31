CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students of the EMT Career Pathway pilot program at Shenendehowa High School celebrated Wednesday after graduating from the program. The program partnered with the town of Clifton Park to allow students who are 17 and older to get hands-on experience in the medical field.

The goal is to help them pursue their careers. Students were also able to shadow real EMTs this summer and were on scene helping real patients.

“This program was born from the fact that we need more people in our first responder community, specifically with our EMTS,” Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett said. “The last thing we ever want to get to is a point where you call 911 and there is a delayed response because there is not enough personnel on staff.”

The program was so successful for students the first time around that they have decided to expand it to offer it throughout Saratoga County next year.