ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local first responder organizations Halfmoon-Waterford Fire District No.1 and the Waterford Rescue Squad each received federal funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Halfmoon-Waterford Fire District No. 1 will receive $309,000 to acquire new self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBAs), and the Waterford Rescue Squad will receive $36,632.38 to purchase other critical new safety equipment.

“The Halfmoon Waterford Fire District #1 is extremely grateful to Congressman Tonko for his advocacy to help secure funding from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program under the direction of FEMA,” said Peter Semenza, Commissioner of the Halfmoon Waterford Fire District #1. “This vital financial support will allow our fire district to replace thirty-five of our Self-Contained Breathing Apparatuses (SCBA) which are nearing the end of their useful life. This equipment is crucial to the safety of our firefighters as it provides breathable air in hazardous fire conditions. With the help of this grant, the safety and welfare of the residents of our community will be preserved for the foreseeable future.”

“The Waterford Rescue Squad’s mission is to provide the best possible care to the community we serve,” said Tracy Weir, Chief of Operations for the Waterford Rescue Squad. “Being awarded this grant will help us to purchase new state-of-the-art equipment which will not only help us to provide the best care to our patients but also reduce the risk of injuries to our providers.”