Local FDs, Red Cross providing free fire safety resources

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Red Cross Eastern New York Region is joining local fire departments and community partners to install free smoke alarms and educate families on fire prevention and safety.

“Home fires remain the most frequent disaster during COVID-19, yet most of us don’t realize we have just two minutes to safely escape,” said Kevin Coffey, Regional Chief Executive Officer, Eastern New York. “As families spend more time at home during the pandemic, it’s critical that we help our vulnerable neighbors protect themselves from these everyday disasters.”

On May 8, Red Cross volunteers will Sound the Alarm as part of a national effort to educate 100,000 people about home fire safety in high-risk neighborhoods. Local volunteers will meet with residents outside their homes to share fire safety information and help them create an escape plan to practice their two-minute fire drill. Firefighters from local departments will also install free smoke alarms in homes.

The Northeastern New York Chapter is partnering with Rebuilding Together Saratoga County, the Clifton Park Fire Department, and Clifton Park-Halfmoon District No. 1 for a smoke alarms and education initiative at D & R Village. Appointments are not needed.

Local volunteers are also meeting virtually with families to review fire safety for their household. The Eastern New York Region has launched Phone a Friend, Save a Life. Volunteers and staff members are being trained to reach out to friends and family virtually to complete Homes Made Safer education through a guided conversation.