BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ballston Spa-based Christmas tree farm is looking to spread the Christmas spirit with the armed forces. Ellms Christmas Trees will be donating real Christmas trees as a part of the “Trees for Troops” program, which is sponsored by CTFANY, the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, and FedEx Corp.

“People appreciate the sacrifices military members and their families make each and

every day,” says Dick Moore, Past President of the National Christmas Tree Association

and owner of Moore Tree Farm LLC in Groton, N.Y. “And, as Christmas Tree farmers,

we want to provide a little Christmas spirit and maybe start a new tradition with military

families to be able to experience a traditional Christmas with a Real Tree.”

Thousands of trees are expected to be delivered through the program to U.S. military bases, as well as international shipments to military bases overseas. With Ellms Christmas Trees acting as the Upstate New York drop point, those interested will have the opportunity to buy trees to donate to the program at several FedEx trailer drop locations across the country. Donations can also be offered online or $10 donations can be made by texting the word “TREE” to 50555.

“Trees for Troops is a great program! It is a win-win-win situation for everyone involved,”

says Christmas SPIRIT Foundation Chair Nigel Manley, a Christmas Tree grower in

Bethlehem, N.H. “Christmas Tree growers love doing something for a cause, the military

is appreciative of what they receive and FedEx makes it so easy for everyone involved.”