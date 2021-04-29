Local chefs compete on Food Network Show

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jeannette Liebers is the owner and executive chef of Sweet Mimi’s in Saratoga. On Thursday night, she competed against former Adelphi Hotel Chef Chris Bonnivier on the Food Network show “Beat Bobby Flay.”

“The gist of beat Bobby Flay— he brings in two chef contestants and they have to compete against each other. He gives them a secret ingredient that the chefs have no idea what it could be, and they have about 30 seconds to come up with an idea and a recipe,” explained Liebers.

That recipe is then made and given to celebrity chefs who judge the dish. Whoever wins that competition goes on to compete against Bobby Flay himself. Thursday’s episode was filmed back in October of 2019, but because of COVID-19, it had a delayed air date.

“It was a great episode,” said Bonnivier. “It was a great time. We all had fun together and it was a pleasure to be a part of the competition.”

Bobby flay is no stranger to Saratoga.