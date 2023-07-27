SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local organizations are collaborating with businesses iRun LOCAL and Allo Saratoga to provide sneakers for children as they return to school in September. On August 20, the Saratoga Winery and the Saratoga County Children’s Committee are hosting Sneakerfest, a fundraiser that benefits the SCCC’s back-to-school program.

“The partnership between The Saratoga Winery, SCCC, Allo Saratoga, and iRun LOCAL, is a wonderful example of local organizations teaming up to make a difference for children,” said Gail Veitch, co-chair of SCCC. “SCCC is dedicated to assisting local children with the belief that every child needs to know someone cares. This fun and family-friendly event at the Saratoga Winery will bring families together to outfit Saratoga County children with great sneakers just in time to go back to school.”

Sneakerfest will include free activities for kids, child-friendly food concession stands, and outdoor space for yard games. Visitors can make donations to help outfit children with high-quality sneakers. The event will run from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Saratoga Winery at 462 Route 29 in Saratoga Springs.