Local businesses feel the impact of quiet summer in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Restaurants, hotels and shops in Saratoga Springs are feeling the impact of a summer without SPAC, live events and spectators at the Saratoga Race Course.

According to Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association, they estimate downtown businesses lost between 30% and 40% of sales on average this summer.

“Restaurants we know specifically that they are only allowed to have 50 percent of their seating capacity filled at any one time, so you know their businesses is off by at least 50 percent. Some had outdoor dining which helped and made a difference, but at the end of the day everyone was down in the hospitality sector,” said Todd Shimkus, president of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce.

The Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association tells News10 that while the summer started off slow, as places began to reopen it picked up in foot traffic.

Shimkus says that “survival mode” was the plan of attack this summer for the local business community and that now, it will only get more difficult going into the fall and winter season.

LATEST STORIES