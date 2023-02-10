SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local agency has solutions to the ongoing concerns of homelessness in Saratoga Springs. This, after public comment was halted at a heated city council meeting early this week discussing the future of a permanent location for Code Blue.

“There really is no one size fits all solution to this,” said Lindsey Connors with RISE Healthy Housing and Support Services.

The agency has been around for 45 years serving those with mental health concerns, substance abuse and other life changing challenges. She says housing is healthcare.

“Housing first,” she said. “You cannot make any improvements in your life without a safe place to lay your head at night.”

While the need for an emergency Code Blue shelter is significant, RISE believes preventing homelessness with permanent affordable housing is the long standing solution. The agency is currently building 120 affordable housing units in Saratoga County. About half of them are at Dominic Hollow in Ballston Spa, slated to open in the next few weeks.

“It is nearly impossible to maintain good mental hygiene when you are surviving on the streets. It just is,” said Connors.

RISE thinks the city’s contested Williams Street property is a good option for a permanent Code Blue Shelter and that there are ways to ease concerns of Saratoga Central Catholic parents who fought off the location. The property is located across the street from the school.

“The folks that they are concerned about are already here; they’re already frequenting the area of the school,” said Connors. “I would argue that if these folks had a safe place to lay their heads at night, they would be more stable. You can’t solve the congregation of homeless individuals downtown like some kind of public nuisance like graffiti to be erased. These are human beings.”

No word on when the city will continue public comment on the contested property. NEWS10 will have continuing coverage on this story.