SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Interested in working at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center during the 2023 concert season? Starting on March 19, Live Nation will be holding a series of job fairs to fill seasonal positions.

Applicants should apply online before attending a job fair session. On the day of the job fair, enter SPAC through the Hall of Springs gate, follow the signs to The Pines building, and head upstairs to the Nancy DiCresce Room.

The job fairs will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 19 and 26, and April 1, 2, and 8. For more information about artists heading to SPAC, click here.