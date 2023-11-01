BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Family members of Paul Trombley and the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office are calling for changes that would increase penalties for fatal hit-and-runs. This comes after John Lincoln-Lynch was sentenced to one to three years in prison, yesterday, for hitting and killing Trombley with his car, and fleeing the scene, in 2022.

Following the sentencing, Trombley’s family breathed a sigh of relief, but also expressed disappointment.

“There’s a lot of pressure and weight off my shoulders,” Lucinda Trombley, Paul Trombley’s wife, said. “I also have a little bit of disappointment with the sentencing but fully understand and respect that’s what the judge could do.”

Judge James Murphy joined the sentiment during sentencing, as members of Trombley’s family spoke out against the limitations on sentencing.

“That is a sentence that makes no one happy,” Murphy said. “Nevertheless, that is what has been agreed to, that is what had been consented to by all sides.”

The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office is now calling for higher penalties for leaving the scene of an incident without reporting death and calling for change at the state level.

“This could be a good example of a situation where they should take another look and see about enhancing or creating more laws that address these kinds of issues when such significant tragedies occur,” Karen Heggen, Saratoga County District Attorney, said.

Both Heggen and the Trombley family are supporting proposed legislation that would increase the classification of this crime from a class D to a class C felony; which would increase prison time to 5 to 15 years.

“I am very hopeful,” Trombley said. “Shawn Lescault, the Assistant District Attorney, has asked me to be involved in some of those issues. We’ll have meetings with legislators and some elected officials so that we can push to have those numbers increased.”