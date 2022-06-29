SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Brides Across America is partnering with Lily Saratoga to give away free wedding gowns to military, first responders, and COVID-19 front-line healthcare workers. The event is scheduled for July 1, part of a nationwide initiative to match heroic brides with their dream dresses at zero cost.

“This is a time to be grateful and spread deserving thanks to those that have given their selfless acts of service to our country,” said Heidi Janson, founder of Brides Across America.

The Saratoga giveaway is available by appointment only, to brides in the Saratoga area. To register, visit the Brides Across America website and scroll down to Lily Saratoga. Brides must present proof of occupation on the day of the event.