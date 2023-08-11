BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Life Made Simple Boutique, located at 772 Saratoga Road in Burnt Hills, is closing. Owner Nicole Wilson made the announcement on the boutique’s Facebook page on August 3.

“It’s been an amazing run,” said Wilson. “I’ve met the most amazing people and had the pleasure of hand-selecting everything in the boutique. I helped many small-owned USA businesses by selling their amazing products. I’ve had so much support from friends, family, and the community.”

Wilson attributes the closure to a lack of business and said people are still shopping online. At one point, Life Made Simple also had a location in the Wilton Mall.

“Please continue to shop at your local stores and eat at the mom-and-pop restaurants,” said Wilson. “Not every small business owner has to have a sad ending to their dream. Let’s really support local.”

Life Made Simple Boutique will be closing around September 1, said Wilson. They are having huge sales throughout the rest of August.

Wilson also owns Life Maid Simple, a residential and commercial cleaning service. She did not immediately respond to NEWS10’s request for comment.

“Stay tuned for what’s next for us,” said Wilson. “Anyone that knows me knows I don’t give up and I will make something happen.”