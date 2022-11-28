MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the second year in a row, Lia Nissan Saratoga will be donating to Equinox Inc. The donation comes from a portion of vehicle sales and services proceeds in the month of October, worth $6,810, and will be presented on Wednesday.

Equinox, with the support of roughly 4,000 volunteers, puts on an annual Thanksgiving community dinner for those facing hard times. The holiday meal serves more than 10,000 residents within a 50-mile radius of Albany.

“Our mission is ‘changing lives and strengthening communities in the Capital Region through a continuum of human services,'” says Director of Development & Marketing Christina Rajotte. “We provide critical support and life-enhancing opportunities to help those we serve move forward on their paths to recovery, healing, and independence.”

Equinox serves roughly 5,200 people annually in 12 different locations, focusing on youths, adults, and families who have been impacted by domestic violence. Lia Nissan of Saratoga is one of four family-owned Nissan dealerships within the Lia Auto Group.