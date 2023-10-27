SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To be more energy-efficient, the City of Saratoga Springs has purchased new LED cobra head street lights. The new LED lights will reportedly save Saratoga Springs an estimated annual cost of over $270K.

“We are thrilled to have completed this sale as it allows us to replace our street lights with energy-efficient LED technology, reduce street light energy use by as much as 65%, provide a safer and well-lit community, and reduce energy use,” said Mayor Ron Kim. Installation of the LED lights is expected to be completed by June.

Once the new street lights are installed, the City can also decide to install new technology to enhance public safety. “Smart City” technology includes cameras, traffic management devices to facilitate traffic flow, and smart parking devices that can interface with apps.