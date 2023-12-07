SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Local Branch, an artisan leather goods store, is opening in downtown Saratoga Springs. The shop is set to have its grand opening on December 9 and 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Owners Blaine and Mackenzie Vossler launched The Local Branch in 2009 and operated out of a mobile Airstream trailer. In 2018, they opened their first brick and mortar shop in Skaneateles.

The Local Branch is located in the former Saratoga Coffee Traders space at 447 Broadway. The coffee shop closed after 17 years due to the shop’s lease not being extended.

The shop carries homemade leather and canvas made apparel, bags, accessories, candles, woodworking, gifts and more. You can view all their products on The Local Branch website.