SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Due to the overwhelming success of past pickleball workshops at Saratoga Springs Recreation Department, they have decided to offer another round on Wednesday, February 15, and Thursday, February 16.

They will be hosting two beginner workshops for ages 18 and up from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 15-16. These are for players new to the game or with little playing experience.

An advanced beginner workshop is planned for February 15 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Advanced beginners will be taught tips to improve positioning and strategy in doubles match play.

The low intermediate workshop, slated for 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, will focus on improving dink shots, volleys, and serve and return. Through match play, those who attend the session will also receive helpful positioning and strategy tips.

On Wednesday evening, February 15, intermediate-level players will have their chance to improve. From 6:30-8:30 p.m., they will be given advanced tips, play matches, and be critiqued on strategy and play.

All of the workshops will be held inside the Rec Center at 15 Vanderbilt Avenue. Fees are $47 for city residents and $57 for non-city residents. You will need a paddle, sneakers, and water.

Interested players are encouraged to register early, as registration fees increase in the days before the workshops. Email recreservations@saratoga-springs.org or call (518) 587-3550 ext. 2300 with any questions.