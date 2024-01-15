WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Interested in trying a new outdoor activity this winter? If so, the Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park has you covered!

On January 27, 28, and February 19, Wilton Wildlife Educators are offering cross-country ski and snowshoe lessons. The program runs from 9 to 10 a.m. and is open to all ages.

Registration for the program is required and must be submitted at least one business day in advance. Participants will be able to rent gear free of charge, thanks to the Common Roots Foundation.

Wilton Wildlife will continue to offer snowshoe and cross-country ski rentals on the weekends until the end of March. Rentals cost $10 for non-members for adults and $5.00 for kids/students. If there is no snow or poor trail conditions, rentals will not be available.