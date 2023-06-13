A Park Volunteer will share stories and discuss the importance of the Battles of Saratoga.

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Visitors to the region interested in learning about the Battles of Saratoga can stop at the Saratoga National Historical Site for free caravan tours. Tours will run every two weeks starting on June 13 until August 22.

No registration is required. The tours will begin at the Visitor Center at 9:30 a.m. Visitors will travel caravan-style in their own vehicles to selected stops. A Park Volunteer will tell stories about the Battles of Saratoga and talk about their importance.

The guided tours last two and a half hours. Participants can leave at any time.