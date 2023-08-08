GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On August 11, the Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park is hosting a campfire chat that highlights the monarch butterfly. Participants will learn about the life cycle and migrations of the butterfly.

The free program is open to participants of all ages. In addition to the discussion, participants will be able to enjoy cocoa and s’mores. The program begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Town of Wilton’s Camp Saratoga.

Registration is required as space is limited. Visit wiltonpreserve.org to access the registration form. For more information, contact the Wilton Preserve & Park office at (518) 450-0321 or email info@wiltonpreserve.org.