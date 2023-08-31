GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday marked the 20th anniversary when then 18-year-old Jennifer Marie “Moonbeam” Hammond was reported missing. In 2009, hunters near Lake Desolation Road in Greenfield found human remains which were confirmed to be that of Hammond after DNA analysis. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is now asking the public for any information amid the anniversary of her disappearance.

According to New York State Police, Hammond was last seen selling magazines in the Creek and Pine Trailer Park in Ballston Spa. She didn’t show up at the designated pick-up location with her employer.

Hammond was originally from Littleton, Colorado, and had a bus ticket from Albany to Colorado. New York State Police say the ticket was never picked up and her belongings were left behind in an Albany hotel.

On October 25, 2009, state police say Hammond’s skull was found in a wooded area off of Lake Desolation Road in Greenfield. The case was ruled a homicide.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who has any information about this case to contact (518) 885-6761.