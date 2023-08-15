STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Law enforcement is investigating a fatal car/motorcycle crash that happened in Stillwater around 4:54 p.m. on Monday on County Route 70. Deputies from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office say, Tyler Desnoyers, 20, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies say Desnoyers was traveling eastbound on County Route 70 when he lost control of his 2007 Yamaha motorcycle and hit a westbound car. Debris from the motorcycle ultimately hit and caused damage to a second westbound car.

Desnoyers was declared dead at the scene by the Assistant Saratoga County Coroner. The two drivers of the damaged cars were uninjured. Law enforcement says a preliminary investigation indicates speed and limited sight distance were factors in the crash.

Both drivers of the westbound cars are cooperative with the investigation. The accident is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit. Assistance at the scene was provided by the Stillwater Police Department, New York State Police, Arvin Hart Fire Department, and Malta-Stillwater EMS.