Lane closures Saturday on SB Adirondack Northway in Saratoga County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists to expect rolling lane closures on the southbound Adirondack Northway (Interstate 87) from Exit 10 to Exit 9 in Saratoga County, from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, to facilitate pavement repairs, weather permitting.

Drivers are reminded to move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.