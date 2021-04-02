Lane closures Saturday on Saratoga Northway

Saratoga County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Right lane closed 1/2 mile

Right lane closed 1/2 mile. (New York State Police)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Department of Transportation (DOT) is warning drivers about a closure on Interstate 87 in Saratoga County starting early on Saturday.

In both directions between the Twin Bridges and exit 10 from 3:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drivers should expect rolling lane closures while crews perform pavement work. In case of inclement weather, the closures are likely to be rescheduled.

Drivers should move over when possible—or slow down significantly—when roadside vehicles display red, white, blue, amber. or green lights. Drivers should make way for maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones just as they would for police officers in the shoulder.

DOT also says that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and two or more speeding convictions in a work zone could result in a suspended license.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire