Lane closures Saturday on Saratoga Northway

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Department of Transportation (DOT) is warning drivers about a closure on Interstate 87 in Saratoga County starting early on Saturday.

In both directions between the Twin Bridges and exit 10 from 3:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drivers should expect rolling lane closures while crews perform pavement work. In case of inclement weather, the closures are likely to be rescheduled.

Drivers should move over when possible—or slow down significantly—when roadside vehicles display red, white, blue, amber. or green lights. Drivers should make way for maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones just as they would for police officers in the shoulder.

DOT also says that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and two or more speeding convictions in a work zone could result in a suspended license.