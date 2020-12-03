Lane closures Saturday on Saratoga Northway

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is warning of rolling lane closures on the northbound Interstate 87 from exits 10 to 12 in Saratoga County.

Lane closures on the Adirondack Northway will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday to repair the pavement. In case of inclement weather, the closures are likely to be rescheduled.

Rolling closures move with work crews patching the road surface, a short-term control technique to slow or stop highway traffic ahead of maintenance and utility work.

Drivers should move over when possible—or slow down significantly—when roadside vehicles display red, white, blue, amber. or green lights. Drivers should make way for maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones just as they would for police officers in the shoulder.

NYSDOT also wants to remind drivers that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and two or more speeding convictions in a work zone could result in a suspended license.