SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Independent School (SIS) is hosting its 15th-annual Kite & Flight Festival on campus on Saturday, October 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event is open to the public.

This year’s festival will provide families the opportunity to embrace flight, in a fun and creative way, with many new activities. Planes, rockets, birds, butterflies, kites, bees, hot air balloons—it’s time to celebrate all things that fly!

The festival will feature a hot air balloon on display, radio-controlled planes, a climbing rock wall, flight-themed crafts, face painting, room to fly kites, DIY kites, kites and frisbees for sale, Kite & Flight swag for sale, self-guided nature trail walks, local food vendors such as Kaleidoscope Café, Jay’s Pizza, and more. The event is free to attend, and while most activities will be free, some will require a small fee.

The event will be held outside, rain or shine, with an open-air tent. SIS is located at 459 Lake Avenue, in Saratoga Springs.