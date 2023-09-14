CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Clifton Park announced the grand reopening of the Kid’s Korner Playground at Clifton Common. The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for September 15 at 5:30 p.m.

The new and improved playground includes fun, expanded equipment for kids to enjoy, including sensory driven elements and widened accessibility options. The original wooden structure, which was built in 1989, has been upgraded to a more durable composite material with modern amenities that the community will be able to use for decades to come.

Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett will lead the opening ceremony alongside members of the town board. Clifton Common is located on Clifton Common Boulevard, just off of Vischer Ferry Road.