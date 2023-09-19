WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park is hosting a monarch butterfly-themed Preschool Discovery program on Thursday, September 21. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at Camp Saratoga.

Participants will join an environmental educator for a brief nature walk and learn about the life cycles of monarch butterflies. After the outdoor stroll, participants can create butterfly nature crafts.

The Preschool Discovery program runs monthly and is suited for children ages three to six years. Participants should come dressed for the weather. Adults are expected to attend with their children.

Registration is required at least 24 hours before the program. For more information, contact the Wilton Wildlife Office at (518) 450-0321 or via email at info@wiltonpreserve.org.