SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kelly’s Angels, Inc. launched their new “Hugs for Ukraine” initiative, which aims to expand their mission in providing aid for local Ukrainian families and children in the Capital Region due to the ongoing war. Schools, churches, and residents can nominate Ukrainian families with children in the Capital Region for the one-time grant on their website.

“Kelly’s Angels lives to bring smiles to the faces of children who are dealing with grief,” said Mark Mulholland, founder, and president of Kelly’s Angels. “As the war in Ukraine continues and some Ukrainian families affected by the war are relocating to our area, we thought it would be a meaningful extension of our mission to provide grants to enable these Ukrainian children do something fun, whatever their hearts desire.”

Kelly’s Angles says there is no deadline for submitting applications, and the program will run as long as needed. Anyone with questions regarding Hugs for Ukraine can email KellysAngelsInc@gmail.com.

“As a longtime Kelly’s Angels board member and the daughter of Ukrainian immigrants, I am especially proud to be an ambassador for the Hugs for Ukraine program,“ said Lydia Kulbida, NEWS10 anchor. “We hope these grants can lift spirits of children affected by the war and let them know they are supported.”

For 13 years, Kelly’s Angels has provided much-needed joy to children of the Capital Region who have lost a parent or primary caregiver to cancer, illness, or event. The organization was founded by Mark Mulholland, in memory of his wife who passed away at 37. Kelly’s Angels has provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants and scholarships to Capital Region children and families.