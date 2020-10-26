Keith Raniere: A NXIVM timeline

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Convicted sex cultist Keith Raniere is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday after months of delays. Read on for a timeline of NXIVM‘s legal battle since 2018.

October 27, 2020: Sentencing scheduled for Keith Raniere

October 23, 2020: Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis denies second request for new trial

September 30, 2020: Clare Bronfman sentenced

August 24, 2020: “The Vow” debuts on HBO

August 14, 2020: Sentencing set for October

July 31, 2020: HBO releases trailer for “The Vow”

July 20, 2020: Garaufis denies first request for new trial

May 13, 2020: Sentencing adjourned indefinitely

April 29, 2020: Sentencing set for June

March 18, 2020: Sentencing postponed to May

March 10, 2020: Raniere’s lawyers file motion for new trial

January 29, 2020: Federal lawsuit filed against NXIVM leaders

January 2, 2020: Sentencing adjourned indefinitely

December 28, 2020: NXIVM properties in the Capital Region seized by federal authorities

October 5, 2019: Sentencing set for January

September 24, 2019: “The Program: Inside the Mind of Keith Raniere and the Rise and Fall of NXIVM” released by Raniere’s ex, Toni Natalie

August 27, 2019: NXIVM order to pay $1.3 million in civil suit

August 22, 2019: NXIVM doctor Brandon Porter loses medical license

June 19, 2019: Raniere convicted for racketeering, conspiracy, wire fraud, forced labor, sex trafficking, and attempted sex trafficking

June 17, 2019: Closing statements in Raniere trial

May 23, 2019: Judge denies request for mistrial following testimony from Lauren Salzman

May 7, 2019: First day of Raniere’s trial

April 17, 2019: Bronfman pleads guilty along with NXIVM accountant Kathy Russell

April 8, 2019: Allison Mack pleads guilty to racketeering, conspiracy, extortion, and forced labor

March 12, 2019: NXIVM president Nancy Salzman pleads guilty to racketeering conspiracy

January 16, 2019: Raniere’s trial date pushed back

July 24, 2018: Indictments handed down for Raniere, Mack, Bronfman, Russel, and the Salzmans

June 20, 2018: Raniere denied bail

June 6, 2018: Raniere’s lawyers file bail request

May 4, 2018: October 1 trial date set for Raniere and Mack

April 20, 2018: Mack arrested

April 10, 2018: Raniere transferred to New York by bus

April 3, 2018: Raniere held at federal facility in Oklahoma following arrest

March 26, 2018: Raniere arrested by the FBI in Mexico

