Keith Raniere: A NXIVM timeline

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Convicted sex cultist Keith Raniere is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday after months of delays. Read on for a timeline of NXIVM‘s legal battle since 2018.
October 27, 2020: Sentencing scheduled for Keith Raniere
October 23, 2020: Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis denies second request for new trial
September 30, 2020: Clare Bronfman sentenced
August 24, 2020: “The Vow” debuts on HBO
August 14, 2020: Sentencing set for October
July 31, 2020: HBO releases trailer for “The Vow”
July 20, 2020: Garaufis denies first request for new trial
May 13, 2020: Sentencing adjourned indefinitely
April 29, 2020: Sentencing set for June
March 18, 2020: Sentencing postponed to May
March 10, 2020: Raniere’s lawyers file motion for new trial
January 29, 2020: Federal lawsuit filed against NXIVM leaders
January 2, 2020: Sentencing adjourned indefinitely
December 28, 2020: NXIVM properties in the Capital Region seized by federal authorities
October 5, 2019: Sentencing set for January
September 24, 2019: “The Program: Inside the Mind of Keith Raniere and the Rise and Fall of NXIVM” released by Raniere’s ex, Toni Natalie
August 27, 2019: NXIVM order to pay $1.3 million in civil suit
August 22, 2019: NXIVM doctor Brandon Porter loses medical license
June 19, 2019: Raniere convicted for racketeering, conspiracy, wire fraud, forced labor, sex trafficking, and attempted sex trafficking
June 17, 2019: Closing statements in Raniere trial
May 23, 2019: Judge denies request for mistrial following testimony from Lauren Salzman
May 7, 2019: First day of Raniere’s trial
April 17, 2019: Bronfman pleads guilty along with NXIVM accountant Kathy Russell
April 8, 2019: Allison Mack pleads guilty to racketeering, conspiracy, extortion, and forced labor
March 12, 2019: NXIVM president Nancy Salzman pleads guilty to racketeering conspiracy
January 16, 2019: Raniere’s trial date pushed back
July 24, 2018: Indictments handed down for Raniere, Mack, Bronfman, Russel, and the Salzmans
June 20, 2018: Raniere denied bail
June 6, 2018: Raniere’s lawyers file bail request
May 4, 2018: October 1 trial date set for Raniere and Mack
April 20, 2018: Mack arrested
April 10, 2018: Raniere transferred to New York by bus
April 3, 2018: Raniere held at federal facility in Oklahoma following arrest
March 26, 2018: Raniere arrested by the FBI in Mexico
