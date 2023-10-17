SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The jury has voted in favor of the City of Saratoga Springs in the Darryl Mount wrongful death trial. Mount’s mother was seeking damages after she said her son’s death was the result of the police.

24-year-old Darryl Mount was left comatose after falling from scaffolding while being chased by police for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend on Caroline Street back in 2013. He later died as a result of those injuries in 2014.

The defendant, the City of Saratoga Springs, was seeking a summary judgment in the case and cited Mount’s fall as the actual cause of death. Mount’s family’s lawsuit claims that was not the case. Saratoga Black Lives Matter (BLM) leaders agree with the family. After a judge reviewed officer testimony he ruled the case cannot be resolved by a summary judgment which led to the trial.